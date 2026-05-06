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Travis Kelce shares how Taylor Swift transforms him into 'different man'

Travis Kelce reveals how Taylor Swift introduced him to new adventures

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 06, 2026

Travis Kelce shares how Taylor Swift transforms him into &apos;different man&apos;
Travis Kelce shares how Taylor Swift transforms him into 'different man'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's lives have changed since they met each other, and the NFL star reflected on the new habits she has instilled in him in a new interview, ahead of their wedding.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end credited the pop superstar's adventurous nature for developing his interest in unique food combinations. 

During the latest episode of Travis' podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles centre said, "i feel like taylor has definitely expanded,” as their intern Brandon Borders added, "have you grown up? has she helped you?”

Travis confirmed, "i started acting like a man when i’m around her& eat foods I haven’t tried before," prompting Brandon to quip, "when she does the little airplane noises i like it.”

The latest podcast episode featured many heartwarming anecdotes about the Opalite hitmaker, including a mention of the American Royal Wedding, as Jason and Brandon teased Travis' upcoming big day.

While there are reports of a June 13 wedding and a July 3 wedding, nothing is officially confirmed yet. 

The couple and their closed ones have kept tight lipped about the planning process as well as invitations.

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