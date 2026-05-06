Kim Kardashian makes major career switch after Broadway premiere

Kim Kardashian announces big life update amid Met Gala buzz

Kim Kardashian has taken a major decision about her career after making her Broadway debut as a producer for the play The Fear of 13.

The 45-year-old reality star recently admitted that she is planning on taking a break from the California Bar exam this year, despite her years’ worth of preparation.

The Kardashians star shared that she decided to sit out the February bar exam this year, after she failed last year, and she has no interest in trying again this year in July.

Kim will reportedly not be trying again until 2027, as she told TMZ, after she failed last year.

Despite failing the official exam, the SKIMS founder has passed the “baby bar” exam on her fourth attempt in 2021.

The socialite stays committed to her law career regardless of the hurdles in her way, and the criticisms she faces.

After the results were announced last year, Kim took to Instagram and wrote, “Well… I’m not a lawyer yet. I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” referring to her Ryan Murphy show All’s Fair.

Kim continued, “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.”