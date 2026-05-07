Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila McConaughey are in Rome

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila have been spotted looking effortlessly stylish in Rome this week, enjoying a date night in the Italian capital.

The couple, who are approaching their 14th wedding anniversary this June, were seen out for a stroll on Tuesday, 5 May.

Matthew, 56, opted for a sharp blue suit paired with a white shirt and casual shoes, while Camila, 43, kept things relaxed in an all-black ensemble and white trainers.

Their arrival in the city comes just ahead of production for Matthew’s upcoming Netflix film, Positano, an Italy-set project where he is set to star alongside Zoe Saldaña.

The pair’s Italian getaway serves as an early celebration of their marriage, though they have cheekily admitted in the past that they aren't exactly experts at remembering the specific day.

Despite being together since meeting in a Los Angeles nightclub in 2006, Matthew confessed last year that he and Camila frequently forget their actual anniversary date, which falls on 9 June.

He previously shared on social media that while the date might slip their minds, they always make an effort to remember the deeper meaning behind it.

The McConaugheys, who moved their family to Texas years ago, share three children: 17-year-old Levi, 16-year-old Vida, and 13-year-old Livingston.

Beyond their life in the spotlight, the couple remains incredibly close to Matthew’s 94-year-old mother, Kay, affectionately known as "MaMac."