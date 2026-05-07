Katie Price shares scale photo to silence critics over dramatic weight loss

Katie shared a picture of her manicured feet as she stepped on to the scale

Katie Price makes sure to keep fans updated on her health progress, especially after pictures of her slimmer figure emerged.

The mother-of-five, who recently got married to Lee Andrews, previously admitted to seeking medical help after fans raised concerns about her health.

She was also asked whether she takes weight-loss jabs during an interview with Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain.

In a fresh update the 47-year-old shared a picture of her manicured feet as she stepped on to the scales.

Alongside the snap, was the caption: “7 stone 12 pounds I've put on weight. Everyone mentioning my weight here you go I'm healthy.”

It came as a good news for her millions of fans, with some fearing she might not well.

In March, she gave fans an update on her health in March, after host Susanna opened up about her own worries on GMB, telling Katie: “Can I ask, because I am concerned about your weight. You are very, very, very, skinny.

"People that follow me online will know I have lost weight,” she replied at the time.

“I recognise I have lost weight. I look too skinny, I look gaunt. So I have been to the doctors, to see why am I losing, I have done all the blood tests, I have even done the poo one, as well, to find out.

"I said to them, everyone said I am on Ozempic, they said, well we can tell in your bloods you're not.

“I am lacking in iron, they are now checking the other bit. And I am going through premenopause at the moment as well. I am healthy, so nobody worry about me.”

Confirming her stance, the presenter clarified: “You are healthy, and you are happy?”, to which she added: “Yes, very happy."

It comes after Katie was criticised for using pills to help improve her sleep after opening up about her intake of controversial CBD products.