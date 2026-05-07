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Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift face 'conflict of interest' over Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams' friendship lands in scrutiny after singer's latest move

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 07, 2026

Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift face &apos;conflict of interest&apos; over Joe Alwyn
Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift face 'conflict of interest' over Joe Alwyn 

Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift are close friends but Swifties are curious about the nature of their friendship after the That's So True hitmaker's new move on social media.

The 26-year-old pop superstar, who has been friends with the Eras Tour performer, 36, from way before her breakup from Joe Alwyn, recently followed the actor on Instagram.

The follow made waves on the internet as Swifties began debating about whether or not her friendship with the Conversations With Friends star is a betrayal to Swift. 

 Several social media users were triggered by the move and expressed their opinions, with one writing, "Gracie has always wanted what Taylor has (fame) and has used Taylor as a steppingstone. She's not loyal to her, she's social climbing, clawing her way to the top."

Another added, "Gracie is not getting that wedding invite," and "fake taydaughter" while others argued that Swift and Abrams are both mature people and can have friendships outside their bond. 

A fan noted, "i doubt taylor cares, gracie probably just followed him because he’s paul’s friend," referring to Abrams' boyfriend Paul Mescal.

"Mind you he still follows her (and jack and Arron[sic] follow him)," chimed in a third, noting that Alwyn still follows Swift, and her friends Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff follow him as well. 

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