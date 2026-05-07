Kesha recalls twisted breakup due to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Kesha had a Taylor Swift-inspired breakup during the Eras Tour, but not in a way the pop superstar would write songs about.

The 39-year-old country singer reflected on her relationship status in a new podcast interview on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, and shared that she has now been intentionally single after she got dumped by her last boyfriend over a surprising reason.

The Die Young hitmaker told Cooper, “Well, I've only gotten dumped actually one time, and it's because the guy was dating — I kind of like thought he was probably a star f---er,” during the episode on Wednesday, May 6.

Kesha went on to share that she decided to test her now-ex by going to the Eras Tour afterparty, “And I was just like, I'm gonna pop in, take my girlfriend. I'm not gonna take the boyfriend. Just see how this goes.”

The test did work out, however, the musician explained that her relationship did not.

“We were together for a year and a half,” she noted, adding, “That dude came over the next day, dropped the keys off, and that was it. I was like, ‘Have you no shame? Like, couldn't you wait, like, 11 days or something?'”

The Cannibal songstress laughingly added that her ex threw a “tantrum” over the invitation but “I mean, if you're gonna do it over anybody… Taylor [makes sense],” she added.

The relationship was the wake up call for Kesha, and she decided to stay single for a while and wait to find the right one.