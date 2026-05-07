Mel B's daughter recalls Phoenix childhood memories with Beckham brothers

It comes after Mel recently revealed that going through the menopause 'took a toll' on her health

Mel B's daughter Phoenix has shared insights into her bond with the Beckhams brothers amid Brooklyn's reported estrangement from the family.

Despite their busy schedules, Phoneix said she still makes an effort to stay in contact with the siblings.

In January, Brooklyn, 27, released a scathing six-page statement in which he claimed he had been 'controlled by a family that values public promotion above all else' with 'performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships.'

He also allegedly claimed that his parents, along with his siblings Romeo, Beckham, 23, Cruz Beckham, 21, and Harper Beckham, 14, are 'performative.'

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz also reportedly skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations and celebrations surrounding his knighthood.

While Phoenix declined to comment directly on Brooklyn's estrangement from his family, she admitted that her close bond with David and Victoria Beckham's sons made her feel as though she had 'brothers' in her life.

She said: 'We were born in the same hospital – I literally grew up with them.'

Phoenix went on to tell HELLO!: 'I have so many good memories of me and the boys. We were around each other's houses a lot. It was like having brothers, as I was an only kid for a long time.

'We're still in touch, but everyone is busy and has their own life, so we see each other when we can.'

It comes after Mel recently revealed that going through the menopause 'took a toll' on her health.