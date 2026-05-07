Selena Gomez pays tribute to 'legend' Martin Short after family tragedy

The duo are longtime friends and star together in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez is honouring her Only Murders in the Building costar and longtime pal, Martin Short.

The Emmy-nominated actress and singer attended the premiere of Short’s new Netflix documentary, Marty, Life Is Short, which offers a comprehensive look at the life and career of the comedian, including how he overcame multiple family tragedies.

“The man who doesn’t have social media is truly outstandingly witty, smart and has given the most wonderful attributes to our world of comedy.” wrote Gomez alongside a picture of her premiere ticket as well as several sweet throwback pictures.

“Some may not know much that follow me,” continued the pop star, “But Martin Short is nothing short of a legend. His outlook on life is simply joyful. I cried, laughed and empathized his entire story.

Gomez, 33, concluded by calling the documentary “worth every minute” as she gushed, “Thank you Marty for your inspiring and tremendous heart that makes me forever happy.”

In a trailer for the documentary released over the weekend, the 76-year-old joked that he once “had a speed dial to the funeral parlour,” referencing the deaths of both his parents, his other brother, and his wife. Most recently, in February, Short suffered another major loss; his eldest daughter Katherine Hartley Short died from suicide at age 42.

Against all odds, Short never lost his spark. His larger-than-life personality received praise from several of his fellow comedians and actors, including Eugene Levy, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and the late Catherine O’Hara — all of whom appear in the new doc.

Marty, Life Is Short will be available to premiere globally on May 12, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.