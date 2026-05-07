Taylor Swift snubs Met Gala amid Travis Kelce wedding delay

Taylor Swift may dominate award shows, stadiums, and streaming charts, but one red carpet continues to miss its favourite headline-maker: the Met Gala.

Despite weeks of speculation that Swift and fiancée Travis Kelce would finally make their big fashion-night debut together, the couple was nowhere to be seen Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

And yes, Swifties noticed immediately.

What made the absence even more surprising? Swift had plenty of reasons to attend.

Close friends Lena Dunham and Sabrina Carpenter were part of the host committee, while Beyoncé – whom Swift has publicly supported for years – served as one of the evening’s co-chairs.

Still, no Taylor. No Travis. No explanation.

Instead, fans were left replaying memories of Swift’s iconic Met Gala era, from her shimmering gold Badgley Mischka debut in 2008 to her unforgettable 2016 co-chair appearance in a silver Louis Vuitton minidress that practically broke Tumblr.

Kelce, meanwhile, has never attended the Met Gala despite his very public love of fashion.

“I went to an artsy, very multicultural school and community growing up,” the NFL star once shared on the Riggle’s Picks podcast.

“Every day at my school, there was kids showing up in the latest, newest, hottest gear and sneakers and everything, and I just naturally kind of gravitated towards having fun with what I throw on.”

Now, attention has shifted from the Met stepas to the wedding aisle.

Rumours continue swirling that Swift and Kelce could tie the knot on July 3, 2026, in New York City – though neither star has confirmed a thing.

Until then, fans will keep refreshing for the next sighting.