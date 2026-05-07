 
Geo News

Blake Lively pushes new demand after settlement with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively is now seeking legal costs from Justin Baldoni even after their case was reportedly settled
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 07, 2026

Blake Lively pushes new demand after settlement with Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively pushes new demand after settlement with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni may have officially settled their main case but the drama between them is still not fully over.

Just days after the settlement which was about It Ends With Us, Lively now asked the court to make Baldoni pay her legal costs and additional damages connected to his earlier defamation case against her.

That earlier case claimed huge amounts of money but was already dismissed by a judge.

The 38-year-old actress’ legal team is also pushing for extra penalties, saying that the lawsuit caused real damage and should not have been filed in the first place.

They, however, argue that people should not face fake or revenge style lawsuits when they raise serious complaints.

Even though both sides recently agreed to settle, there was no apology from either party and no money exchanged in the final deal, which surprised many following the case.

Baldoni’s side says this new request will not change much and that the judge will make the final call anyway.

So even after the settlement, the issue is not fully finished yet. Instead, it has moved into another round of legal arguments, keeping the situation alive in the public eye.

‘Avatar' hit with controversy as actress files lawsuit over Neytiri character
‘Avatar' hit with controversy as actress files lawsuit over Neytiri character
William H.Macy exposes Hollywood stars' bad behaviour on set
William H.Macy exposes Hollywood stars' bad behaviour on set
Jake Hall tells fans to ‘remember good things' in final video
Jake Hall tells fans to ‘remember good things' in final video
Taylor Swift snubs Met Gala amid Travis Kelce wedding delay
Taylor Swift snubs Met Gala amid Travis Kelce wedding delay
Katie Price praises Dubai safety while stuck overseas with husband Lee
Katie Price praises Dubai safety while stuck overseas with husband Lee
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner relationship status revealed after Met Gala
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner relationship status revealed after Met Gala
Ryan Seacrest shocks with dramatic new look at Los Angeles gala
Ryan Seacrest shocks with dramatic new look at Los Angeles gala
Kesha recalls twisted breakup due to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Kesha recalls twisted breakup due to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour