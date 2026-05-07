Blake Lively pushes new demand after settlement with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni may have officially settled their main case but the drama between them is still not fully over.

Just days after the settlement which was about It Ends With Us, Lively now asked the court to make Baldoni pay her legal costs and additional damages connected to his earlier defamation case against her.

That earlier case claimed huge amounts of money but was already dismissed by a judge.

The 38-year-old actress’ legal team is also pushing for extra penalties, saying that the lawsuit caused real damage and should not have been filed in the first place.

They, however, argue that people should not face fake or revenge style lawsuits when they raise serious complaints.

Even though both sides recently agreed to settle, there was no apology from either party and no money exchanged in the final deal, which surprised many following the case.

Baldoni’s side says this new request will not change much and that the judge will make the final call anyway.

So even after the settlement, the issue is not fully finished yet. Instead, it has moved into another round of legal arguments, keeping the situation alive in the public eye.