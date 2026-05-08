Kris Jenner clears the air about Ozempic use

Kris Jenner has finally addressed the long-running rumours surrounding her weight loss, admitting that she did try Ozempic well before it became the massive Hollywood trend it is today.

Speaking on Tuesday’s SHE MD podcast, the 70-year-old reality star cleared the air by revealing that she and an unnamed companion tried the injections "once when no one knew what it was."

The confession follows years of fan speculation that began back in 2023, when Jenner posted photos from a holiday in Tuscany looking significantly slimmer, leading many to assume she had joined the growing list of celebrities using GLP-1 medications.

However, the "momager" explained that her experience with the drug was far from pleasant, noting that Ozempic made her feel "really sick" and "nauseous."

Because of those side effects, she decided to look for other ways to manage her health and has since moved on to peptide injections and various supplements.

Jenner claims these new options actually suit her better, giving her more energy and what she describes as an extra couple of hours in her day.

She also highlighted the importance of hormone health, revealing she gets her blood drawn every three months to keep things balanced, a habit she’s kept up since she turned 45.

This candid health update comes just a week after Jenner put another set of rumours to bed regarding her recent facelift.

There had been whispers that she was "mad as hell" because the results of her 2025 procedure were supposedly "slipping," but she slammed those claims as a "flat-out lie" during an appearance on her daughter Khloe’s podcast.

Jenner was full of praise for her surgeon, Dr Steven Levine, saying she is "obsessed" with his work and thrilled with her refreshed jawline.

She felt she had to speak up mainly because the gossip was unfairly hurting the doctor's reputation.

At 70, Jenner seems more comfortable in her skin than ever, telling listeners that she no longer cares about public approval or what strangers think of her appearance.

While she joked on an episode of The Kardashians that her nose is probably the only "real" thing left on her face, she remains a firm believer in her own version of aging gracefully.

For her, that includes being open about her cosmetic history, from breast augmentations in the 80s to a hip replacement in 2022, to show others they shouldn't be afraid to do whatever makes them feel better about themselves.