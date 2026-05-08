Stanley Tucci shares favourite look from ‘Devil Wears Prada 2'

Stanley Tucci has revealed that choosing a favourite outfit from The Devil Wears Prada 2 is practically impossible because he was "thrilled" to wear every single look created for his character, Nigel.

The actor, who recently reprised his role as the legendary art director for the May 1 sequel, admitted that while the costume fittings were "exhausting," the collaboration with designer Molly Rogers was a career highlight.

Tucci explained that the process involved a delicate balance of finding clothes that were believable for the fashion world without being too much or not enough, ultimately praising Rogers and her team for their "great collaboration."

While fans are already hungry for more from the Runway magazine veteran, Tucci remains cautious about a potential third film.

Although he describes playing Nigel as "incredibly satisfying," he insisted that any future projects would depend entirely on the quality of the script.

He noted that while he loves the character, a third outing would only happen if it "makes sense" to the director, writers, and the rest of the cast.

The actor's return to his most fashionable role comes at a particularly high point in his career, following a joint ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame where he and co-star Emily Blunt were honoured with stars side-by-side.

Reflecting on the ceremony, Tucci was quick to point out that despite the prestige of the occasion, the atmosphere was anything but "uptight."

He described the day as a "fun and funny" celebration where colleagues and family alike shared kind words, marking a significant milestone as he revisits one of his most beloved roles.