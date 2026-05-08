Bonnie Tyler's team issues fresh statement after emergency surgery

The singer was scheduled for over two dozen shows across Europe throughout 2026

Bonnie Tyler's manager has shared more details about her health after the singer was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery following a sudden illness.

The If You Were A Woman singer, 74, underwent emergency intestinal surgery in Faro, Portugal, according to a statement on Wednesday, May 6.

However, on Thursday, May 7, Tyler's manager Matt Davis said that the musician was "put into an induced coma by her Doctors to aid her recovery" in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

"We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please," Davis said. "We will issue a further statement when we are able to."

The recent update follows the initial announcement sharing that "the surgery went well" and she was recovering.

The statement continued, "We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery."

The singer was scheduled for over two dozen shows across Europe throughout 2026. She was set to perform two shows later this month. First on May 22 at the SummerLUST Music Festival in Għaxaq, Malta, and then on May 30 in Wiesmoor, Germany.

Throughout her career, Tyler has released 18 studio albums. Her most recent record was 2021's The Best Is Yet to Come.

It is worth mentioning that Bonnie spends much of her time between Faro, Portugal, and South Wales.

She later developed a deep admiration for the Algarve region, where she began spending more time while working on an album there.