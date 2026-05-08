Zoë Kravitz breaks silence on Harry Styles comment drama

Zoë Kravitz is not laughing at Hulu’s attempt at being cheeky.

The streaming platform recently found itself in hot water after posting – and quickly deleting – an Instagram caption that appeared to poke fun at Kravitz’s relationship with fiancé Harry Styles using a throwback from her canceled series High Fidelity.

“Robyn Brooks definitely has Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally on her playlist,” the April 27 caption read alongside a still of Kravitz’s character from the fan-favourite show.

The problem? Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally just happens to be the title of Styles’ latest album.

Kravitz wasted zero time making her feelings known.

“This is tacky,” the actress commented on May 6, according to screenshots shared by Page Six, while also tagging Hulu directly. Subtle? Not exactly.

The awkward social media moment reignited conversation around High Fidelity, the stylish music dramedy that Hulu canceled after just one season despite strong reviews and a loyal fanbase.

Back in 2020, Kravitz had already hinted there was bad blood after the cancellation.

“It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait,” she famously replied to Tessa Thompson after the series got axed.

Even years later, fans still seem bitter about the cancellation – and honestly, so do some celebrities.

“I rarely find shows that genuinely impress me. This one did,” Lena Waithe previously wrote, while Questlove reacted with: “WHHHHHAAAAAAAAAAAATTTTTTT!!!?????????!!!!!!!!!!!??? Why do I always find out about tragic s--- this way?!”

Moral of the story? Maybe don’t tease your ex-star online if she already dragged you once before.