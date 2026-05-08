Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy date night in London after ditching Met Gala

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are proving once again that even a quiet dinner date can turn into full-blown internet event.

The newly engaged couple were spotted leaving London’s famous Indian Restaurant Gymkhana on May 7, looking very much in sync — right down to their matching dark blue blazers.

Picture Courtesy: People Magazine

Swift held tightly onto Kelce’s hand as they made their way to a waiting car, casually reminding everyone that yes, the romance is still very much thriving.

Joining them for the evening was British cinematographer Rina Yang, who worked with Swift on All Too Well: The Short Film.

Naturally, fans immediately started wondering whether this was just dinner… or the beginning if another secret creative project.

With the Anti Hero hitmaker, nobody ever stops investigating.

Their London outing comes shortly after Kelce admitted Taylor has seriously upgraded his taste buds.

“He's more adventurous with food,” Kylie Kelce joked during an episode of New Heights, before Travis jumped in with: “Yeah, I'm more of a man when I'm around her and eat foods I haven't tried before!”

Honestly, from football star to curry connoisseur – that’s character development.

The pair have been keeping a relatively low profile since getting engaged last August, but they have still managed to sprinkle in some very public sweet moments.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year, Swift melted fans when she thanked her fiancé during her speech.

“I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé, who's here too,” she said as the crowd erupted.

And now? London date nights and matching outfits. Subtle chaos, Swift-style.