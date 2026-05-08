Kodak Black arrested in Florida on alleged drug trafficking charge

Kodak Black has been arrested in Florida on charges of trafficking MDMA Wednesday.

The 28-year-old artist, born Bill K. Kapri, was booked into the Orange County Corrections Department following what his attorney described as a “coordinated surrender” tied to a November 2025 case.

Attorney Bradford Cohen told Page Six that the arrest stems from a search of a vehicle Kodak was not in, where police allegedly found a bag containing prescription cough syrup with his fingerprint.

“This is a case where the law is not sufficient to charge possession of the item,” Cohen said, adding that prosecutors “doubled down and filed it as a trafficking charge.”

He vowed to fight the case, calling it a “weak legal basis.”

TMZ reported that officers also discovered $37,000 in cash, documents bearing Kodak’s legal name, and a gun shaped lighter in the bag, items similar to those seen on the rapper’s Instagram days earlier.

Rapper, who rose to fame with hits like “No Flockin” and “Tunnel Vision,” has a long history of legal troubles including convictions for firearms possession and sexual assault.

In 2020, he served time in federal prison before his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump.

More recently, he was arrested for trespassing in 2022 and pleaded guilty to assault and battery, receiving probation.

The rapper has also spoken openly about his struggles with substance use.

Following a 2023 cocaine arrest, he admitted to abusing prescription pills but said he had spent $350,000 on rehab to “get clean and get better.”

“I got children, homie, and I have to be here for them,” he said at the time.

Kodak’s attorney maintains confidence in resolving the latest case, insisting it “should have never been filed.”