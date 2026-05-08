Giovanni Pernice ready for fresh start after brutal Strictly scandal

Giovanni was a professional on the BBC series since 2015 but departed in 2024 after the controversy with actress Amanda

Giovanni Pernice is all set for a new project following his dramatic departure from Strictly Come Dancing back in 2023.

The professional dancer is reportedly set to make his UK TV comeback next year on the new series of Celeb SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Back in 2023, Giovanni was involved in an explosive bullying row with actress Amanda Abbington after she quit the competition midway through the series, bringing his nine-year tenure on Strictly Come Dancing to an end.

Now, reports have emerged that Giovanni, 35, is excited to return on screens and has flown to Asia to film the series alongside several other stars.

A source told The Sun: 'Producers are absolutely thrilled by the signing of Gio. He is a real housewives’ favourite and has an absolutely huge fan base, especially among women, so bosses are hopeful he may draw in a few Strictly fans.

'The fall-out from his Strictly exit was also pretty brutal and, frankly, Giovanni reckons there is nothing that can hurt him now, he is excited to get back to doing what he does best - entertaining and giving himself a real challenge.

'He is thrilled to be back on screens after a painfully long break. It promises to be an amazing series.'

The insider added Giovanni's years of training as a professional dancer will help during the vigorous training regime as he is 'incredibly fit and mentally resilient'.

Giovanni was a professional on the BBC series since 2015 but departed in 2024 after the controversy with actress Amanda.