Jennifer Hudson son brings mom to tears on air

Jennifer Hudson’s Mother’s Day episode turned into an emotional family reunion when her teenage son, David, made a surprise appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The Grammy and Oscar winner was caught off guard as the 16-year-old walked on stage Thursday May 7 carrying a homemade cake and bouquet of flowers.

Hudson immediately gasped, clutched her chest, and rushed to embrace him as the audience erupted in applause.

“This is your mom’s special recipe, so I made it for Mother’s Day,” David explained, revealing that he had baked the cake using his grandmother’s pound cake recipe.

Hudson, visibly moved, told viewers about the beloved family tradition: “My mother always made this pound cake”.

“So for Mother's Day, birthdays, all special occasions, he always makes it for me. Thank you, baby."

The singer shares David with ex-fiancé and WWE star David Otunga Sr..

Though she often marvels at how quickly her son has grown up, Hudson admitted this surprise left her speechless.

The Dreamgirls star, who has recently been linked to rapper actor Common, said her son’s musical talents and thoughtful gestures continue to inspire her artistry.

“He’s been recreating some of my songs, so I’m inspired by that,” she told PEOPLE earlier this year.