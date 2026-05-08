Jennifer Lopez shares simple secret to success: 'You create it'

The singer and actress says 'being consistent' is the key to everything

Jennifer Lopez is sharing some of her profound shower thoughts.

In a candid Instagram video shared Wednesday, May 6, the singer and actress gave fans a glimpse into her nighttime routine while soaking in the bath, using the moment to share the real secret behind achieving results.

According to JLo, whether it is glowing skin, career goals or personal happiness, it all comes down to one thing: consistency.

“I was thinking that great skin is not something that just happens. It’s not something that you just get,” she began in the video. “It’s something that you create, and you create it everyday.”

The On The Floor hitmaker then detailed her multi-step skincare routine which she does every night. “And then nine hours from now I’m gonna get up and I’m gonna do it all over again. And that’s what creates good skin.”

She noted that the lesson about consistency can be applied beyond beauty. “You create it. Every single day. Just like anything else you want in your life. Any dreams you have. You want a great job, you want a great relationship, you want — whatever it is. You create it. By the choices you make. By being consistent. Every single day.”