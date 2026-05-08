Penn Badgley, Meghann Fahy bring chaos energy to new rom-com

Penn Badgley may be done creeping people out in You, but his latest role proves relationship chaos is still very much on the menu.

The actor was spotted filming scenes for upcoming rom-com You Deserve Each Other alongside Meghann Fahy in Brooklyn this week — and honestly, the movie already looks like a therapy session wrapped in a romantic comedy.

In one scene, Penn dropped to one knee outside an apartment building before Meghann sprinted toward him and jumped into his arms. Cute? Yes. Stable? Based on the plot, absolutely not.

The film follows engaged couple Naomi and Nick, who are somehow planning a wedding while secretly trying to destroy their relationship from the inside out.

The official synopsis describes it as a “lovers-to-enemies-to-lovers rom-com” where the couple launches “pranks, sabotage, and all-out emotional warfare” to force the other person to call off the wedding first.

So basically: bridal Pinterest meets psychological combat.

Another scene had fans doing double takes as Penn and Meghann dressed up as Luke Wilson and Gwyneth Paltrow’s characters from The Royal Tenenbaums while handing out Halloween candy on a Brooklyn stoop.

Between the costumes, moving boxes, winter coats and emotional whiplash, the film appears determined to hit every rom-com season at once.

Penn kept things casual in a blue plaid shirt and layered tee, while Meghann leaned fully into chaotic fiancée-core with sweatpants and a gray hoodie.

The movie is based on Sarah Hogle’s bestselling novel and comes from writers Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn, the minds behind Never Been Kissed and He’s Just Not That Into You.

Translation: expect mess, flirting and at least one emotionally devastating speech in the rain.