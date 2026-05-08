Blake Lively draws criticism from 'It Ends With Us' star after settlement

It Ends With Us lawsuit has ended with a settlement but the conflicts still remain between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, as their co-star Adam Mondschein said in a new interview.

The 50-year-old actor, who played Dr. Dunbar in the movie, slammed Lively for her allegedly false accusations against the Jane the Virgin actor.

“It is the inexplicable. I feel sorry for [Lively] ultimately. I can’t imagine what it must be like to be inside of her mind,” he told Piers Morgan on his show on Wednesday, May 6.

Mondschein continued, “I have very firm feelings about the actions that she took and she hurt my friend and has been hurting my friend.”

The actor vouched for both Baldoni and Jamey Heath, who is the CEO of Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios, saying, they “have such huge hearts.”

He added, “They’re really, truly great people. They’re not Hollywood people. They’re people that want to make movies that have a heart, that help, that are of service, and that’s why they got into it.”

Despite the settlement between Lively and Baldoni, the acting coach said his friends is “overwhelmed.”

Speaking about how the case affected Baldoni’s reputation, Mondschein noted, “I think the burden that this is on the family, the taxing, like how they were dragged into the public. And if you picture for a second … people are starting to get to know him more and his family and his kids and his wife.”

He further added, “It is unbearable when someone misjudges you, when someone takes you out of context, when someone takes what you have built — Justin has a reputation and his reputation has only ever been … of service. Big heart trying to do the best that he can.”