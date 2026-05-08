‘The Housemaid’ author Freida McFadden’s next thriller heads to Hollywood early

Freida McFadden is continuing her strong run in Hollywood as another one of her thrillers is now getting a movie adaptation.

The bestselling author’s upcoming novel The Divorce is officially heading to the big screen after Studiocanal secured the rights to turn the story into a feature film.

The project came after the huge success of The Housemaid adaptation, which helped increase interest in McFadden’s fast growing thriller world.

Reports say that a few studios were interested in The Divorce before Studiocanal won the rights in a competitive bidding process.

The company, however, will fully finance the film and work with Working Title on production.

The novel is set to release on May 26 through Poisoned Pen Press, as the story is about a woman named Naomi, whose life take a dark turn after her husband leaves her for a younger woman.

As her obsession grows, hidden secrets slowly begin to come out.

McFadden shared her excitement about the film plans and praised the teams at Studiocanal and Working Title for their strong support and vision for the project from the beginning.

The movie adaptation arrives as excitement around The Housemaid continues to grow.

Directed by Paul Feig and starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, the film reportedly earned more than $400 million worldwide.

So far, no release date or cast details for The Divorce movie have been revealed.