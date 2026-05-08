Jake Anderson confirms divorce from wife Jenna after 13 years of marriage

Jake Anderson, Deadliest Catch star, has revealed that he and wife Jenna Anderson have ended their marriage after 13 years.

“After 17 years being together, 13 years married, Jenna and I have decided to call it quits,” Anderson shared in the season 22 premiere, airing Friday, May 8 on Discovery Channel, as per People.

The longtime fisherman, who joined the reality series in 2007, explained that the split stemmed from multiple factors including the strain of his time away at sea.

“It’s due to a lot of things. The major one is that I’m gone too much crab fishing,” he admits.

“But I got three little ones that need to eat, that have to go to school, that have to have doctor’s appointments, and I don’t have a job.”

Filmed in fall 2025, the episode confirms the couple had been separated for eight months.

Anderson and Jenna married in 2012 after meeting at a Seattle festival in 2009. They share three children: sons Aiden (11), and Luka (6), and daughter Cadence (8).

Ahead of the premiere, Anderson gave fans a glimpse of his new life as a single dad, posting a photo of his sons watching the show with him on May 3.

“ME AND THE BOYS Deadliest Catch season 22,” he captioned the picture.

The episode also highlights Anderson’s professional challenges.

His attorney warns him against investing further in his stake in the Titan Explorer, citing potential division of assets.

Anderson ultimately takes over as captain of the Cornelia Marie, once helmed by the late Phil Harris.

“I worked on it before,” Anderson recalls. “I was young, had just met Jenna, was getting yelled at all the time. Life was hard for me.”