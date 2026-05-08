Steve Harvey cuts price on Georgia Mansion after $15 million upgrade

Steve Harvey has reduced the asking price of his longtime Georgia residence, trimming $350,000 from the original listing just months after putting the property on the market.

The Family Feud host first listed the Sandy Springs estate in January for $5.1 million.

Now, records show the six-bedroom home is available for $4.75 million, as per realtor.

Harvey purchased the manse in 2010 for $3.38 million, living there for nearly a decade before upgrading to a sprawling $15 million estate he acquired from Tyler Perry in 2020.

Described as a “European inspired architectural masterpiece,” the 17,700 square foot property sits on 1.68 acres overlooking the Chattahoochee River.

Behind its gated entry, the home features a turret style facade, a double height great room with soaring windows, a chef’s kitchen and multiple dining spaces.

The lower level offers standout amenities including a private theater, wine cellar, fitness studio and spa inspired steam room.

An in-house elevator connects the three floors, while outside, landscaped grounds showcase an infinity edge pool and resort style entertaining areas.

Harvey’s current residence, located just 18 miles away, nearly doubles the size of his former home.

Built by Perry in 2007, the nine-bedroom estate spans 17 acres and includes a tennis court, spa, underground ballroom, and presidential level security system.

The move reflects Harvey’s deep ties to Atlanta, where Family Feud relocated production in 2024 to Tyler Perry Studios.