Renée Zellweger joins cast of ‘A Woman in the Sun’

Renée Zellweger is set to lead the cast of the upcoming feature film A Woman in the Sun, joining forces with fellow Academy Award winner Sissy Spacek and rising star Mia Threapleton.

The project will see Zellweger take on the role of Claire Keating, a bartender on Nantucket whose life is upended when her mother falls ill and her daughter moves back home.

Written and directed by Julia Cox, the film explores the struggles of the island's shrinking middle class as Claire is forced to confront her past and take charge of her future.

The film marks a significant directorial debut for Cox, who previously earned acclaim for writing the Oscar-nominated Nyad.

Zellweger, who is also producing the project through her Big Picture Co. banner, described the script as a "storytelling treasure" and expressed her excitement about championing Cox as an emerging filmmaker.

Production is scheduled to begin this September, with the project set to be introduced to international buyers during the Cannes Film Festival.

The cast brings together an impressive amount of industry talent. Zellweger, a two-time Oscar winner, recently returned to her iconic role in the latest Bridget Jones film, Mad About the Boy.

She is joined by Spacek, a six-time nominee and winner for Coal Miner’s Daughter, and Threapleton, who has been making waves in projects for directors like Wes Anderson and Damien Chazelle.