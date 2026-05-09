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Bonnie Tyler's close friend shares shocking details of sudden medical emergency

The singer was scheduled for over two dozen shows across Europe throughout 2026
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 09, 2026

Bonnie Tyler&apos;s close friend shares shocking details of sudden medical emergency
Tyler has released 18 studio albums. Her most recent record was 2021's 'The Best Is Yet to Come'

Bonnie Tyler's close friend has shared further details about her health, revealing that the legendary singer had to undergo emergency surgery after her appendix burst. 

Algarve-based businessman Liberto Mealha shared the 74-year-old began to feel abdominal pain shortly arriving in Portugal. 

Bonnie, godmother to Mr Mealha's daughter, remained in an induced coma in intensive care at Faro Hospital on Friday.

Opening up on the Welsh songstress's ongoing health battle, Mr Mealha said: 'She started feeling unwell during a concert in London and went to a doctor for tests, but they didn't detect anything there.

'She decided to travel to the Algarve, where she began to feel severe abdominal pain.

'Two days later, she went to a private hospital, which urgently transferred her to the hospital in Faro because her appendix had burst and she needed emergency surgery.'

News of the singer's health woes first emerged on Wednesday following reports she had undergone emergency bowel surgery.

The singer was scheduled for over two dozen shows across Europe throughout 2026. She was set to perform two shows later this month. First on May 22 at the SummerLUST Music Festival in Għaxaq, Malta, and then on May 30 in Wiesmoor, Germany.

Throughout her career, Tyler has released 18 studio albums. Her most recent record was 2021's The Best Is Yet to Come.

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