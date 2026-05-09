Britany's decision to enter treatment came roughly a month after she was arrested on suspicion of DUI

The details of Britney Spears' luxurious rehab facility have been revealed following her DUI arrest.

TMZ has confirmed that the pop sensation, 44, was staying at Borden Cottage in Camden, Maine, before leaving earlier this month.

For the unversed, the Borden Cottage is one of the most expensive rehab centers in the country.

According to Recovery.com, a a 45-day stay at the cottage, which is their minimum, can cost up to $140,000.

Although she left after less than three weeks at the luxe digs, Spears reportedly received care for both substance abuse and mental health while there.

Borden Cottage limits treatment to only eight patients at a time in order to provide personalised care.

In addition to traditional treatments, the cottage also offers holistic practices.

Patients have access to wellness activities like yoga, tai chi, and personal training to keep their bodies fit and healthy while healing.

Other modalities include cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, mindfulness, art therapy, and group therapy.

A representative for Spears, 44, previously confirmed to the Daily Mail that the singer had 'voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.'

'She realizes she hit rock bottom,' an insider told TMZ at the time.'

Her decision to enter treatment came roughly a month after she was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Ventura County, California, on March 4.

In the incident, authorities said the Toxic singer appeared to be 'driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol.'