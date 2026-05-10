Billie Eilish hit by new blow amid 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour movie buzz

Billie Eilish lands in social media criticism as concert film continues to gain success

Billie Eilish has landed in hot waters for her recent claims amid the success of her recently released concert movie, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D).

The 24-year-old musician recently spoke about her stance on eating meat and slammed people who consume meat, but the comments sparked quite a backlash.

“Y’all not gonna like me for this one … Eating meat is inherently wrong. Two things cannot coincide. ‘I love animals, I love all animals so much,’ and ‘I eat meat,’” the Grammy winner said.

Social media flooded with comments, calling Eilish a “hypocrite” and bashing her double standards for being judgmental.

“Love her but she’s kinda of a hypocrite also I feel like this is a very privileged take lol,” one social media sleuth wrote on X.

Another added, “This is a very privileged position to have. The body functions better when we eat meat. If we cut it out, we’d need to take many supplements & that’s not feasible for most. I’m sure if we didn’t generally need to eat it for better health then we wouldn’t.”

A third chimed in to say, “so privileged and judgmental lol” and "im crying billie eilish did a grwm and almost every single makeup brand she uses tests on animals."

This comes right after Eilish marked several milestones with her concert movie, including a Rotten Tomatoes score of 99%.