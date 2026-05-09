West Wilson fires back at Ciara Miller's Jennifer Fessler allegation

West Wilson isn’t staying quiet after Ciara Miller claimed he hooked up with Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Jennifer Fessler.

The Summer House star took to Instagram Stories on Friday, May 8, writing “news to me” and tagging Jennifer alongside a meme suggesting confusion.

A source close to Wilson also dismissed Ciara’s accusation in conversation with Us Weekly, calling it “absolutely not true” and “such a silly allegation.”

The drama erupted after Fessler publicly defended Wilson at Vulture’s Masterminds of Reality TV event, describing him as “the cutest, sweetest golden retriever puppy dog” who “does not mean any harm.”

Ciara quickly fired back on Threads, alleging that Wilson and Fessler had slept together.

Wilson’s denial has come amid ongoing scrutiny of his relationship with Amanda Batula.

The pair confirmed their romance in March, explaining that their friendship had evolved into something more after years of support.

Their announcement followed Batula’s split from husband Kyle Cooke earlier this year.

Ciara, meanwhile, has been candid about her feelings, telling Glamour she had “less than 24 hours notice” before Wilson and Batula went public.

“To experience it so publicly is like another layer,” she said, describing the situation as a “major mindf***.”

With Wilson now directly addressing Ciara’s latest claim, the tangled web of Summer House relationships shows no signs of cooling down.