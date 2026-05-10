Taylor Swift makes surprise wholesome gesture for Swifties

Taylor Swift melts hearts with latest move for fans amid TS13 speculations

Taylor Swift overwhelmed her fans with sentimental gesture as she filed a new legal motion.

The 36-year-old pop superstar trademarked many of her expressions, song titles, potential projects and more, as well as the term 'Swifties.'

The Opalite hitmaker left fans in surprise with the move, as she hardly ever uses the term Swifties - to the extent that it is a running joke among the fandom.

However, the new update made Swifties feel connected to the Eras Tour performer even more deeply, and they flocked to the comments to celebrate.

One fan wrote on X, "finally she acknowledge the fandom name," and "so that means taylor owns me?" added another.

A third chimed in, "Proud to be owned by THEEEEEE TAYLOR SWIFT," and "i am officially the property of a blonde billionaire who is absurdly talented," gushed another.

Besides her fandom's name, Swift trademarked “Female Rage: The Musical,” which was dedicated to a her The Tortured Poets Department during The Eras Tour, as well as “Taylor Swift Taylor’s Version” and “Reputation Taylor’s Version,” sparking fresh hopes for the remaining rerecordings to be released.