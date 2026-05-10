 
Geo News

Zoe Kravitz's dad Lenny shares wholesome moment with Harry Styles

Lenny Kravitz sends his blessings to daughter Zoe, Harry Styles after engagement
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 10, 2026

Zoe Kravitz&apos;s dad Lenny shares wholesome moment with Harry Styles
Zoe Kravitz's dad Lenny shares wholesome moment with Harry Styles

Lenny Kravitz seems to be fully supportive of his daughter Zoe Kravitz’s relationship to Harry Styles, as he publicly showed support to the singer.

The 61-year-old musician took to Instagram on Thursday, May 7, and showered love to the One Direction alum, 31, on his newly released music video for the song, Dance No More.

On a short clip from the video shared by the Watermelon Sugar High hitmaker, Lenny commented, “Harry!” with a cheering on emoji, and a heart emoji.

The Caught Stealing star’s father has reportedly been bonding with Harry since their relationship got serious.

The couple recently got engaged after eight months of dating as Zoe was spotted with a diamond on her ring finger several times.

Harry and Zoe have found the perfect partners in each other and they have already begun to talk about important things like having kids in the future.

Besides Lenny, Harry’s family is also on board with the couple building a family as his mom, Anne Twist, recently liked Zoe’s pictures on Instagram.

Speaking about the Taste Back singer’s bond with Lenny, an insider previously told People Magazine, "Friends of Lenny say he is very protective of Zoë, but it really seemed like he enjoyed meeting Harry. From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down to earth and genuinely interested in getting to know the family."

Taylor Swift, Robert Pattinson linkup sparks collaboration rumours
Taylor Swift, Robert Pattinson linkup sparks collaboration rumours
West Wilson fires back at Ciara Miller's Jennifer Fessler allegation
West Wilson fires back at Ciara Miller's Jennifer Fessler allegation
Kendrick Lamar marks full circle moment in new outing: 'Never forget'
Kendrick Lamar marks full circle moment in new outing: 'Never forget'
Justin Baldoni is ‘broken' after Blake Lively legal war
Justin Baldoni is ‘broken' after Blake Lively legal war
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spark buzz with new move: 'Something is coming'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spark buzz with new move: 'Something is coming'
‘Grey's Anatomy' star Kevin McKidd to star in ‘Harry Potter' series? Read on
‘Grey's Anatomy' star Kevin McKidd to star in ‘Harry Potter' series? Read on
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cross paths with Robert Pattinson, wife in UK
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cross paths with Robert Pattinson, wife in UK
Demi Lovato gushes over husband Jutes during romantic getaway
Demi Lovato gushes over husband Jutes during romantic getaway