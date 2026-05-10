Zoe Kravitz's dad Lenny shares wholesome moment with Harry Styles

Lenny Kravitz seems to be fully supportive of his daughter Zoe Kravitz’s relationship to Harry Styles, as he publicly showed support to the singer.

The 61-year-old musician took to Instagram on Thursday, May 7, and showered love to the One Direction alum, 31, on his newly released music video for the song, Dance No More.

On a short clip from the video shared by the Watermelon Sugar High hitmaker, Lenny commented, “Harry!” with a cheering on emoji, and a heart emoji.

The Caught Stealing star’s father has reportedly been bonding with Harry since their relationship got serious.

The couple recently got engaged after eight months of dating as Zoe was spotted with a diamond on her ring finger several times.

Harry and Zoe have found the perfect partners in each other and they have already begun to talk about important things like having kids in the future.

Besides Lenny, Harry’s family is also on board with the couple building a family as his mom, Anne Twist, recently liked Zoe’s pictures on Instagram.

Speaking about the Taste Back singer’s bond with Lenny, an insider previously told People Magazine, "Friends of Lenny say he is very protective of Zoë, but it really seemed like he enjoyed meeting Harry. From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down to earth and genuinely interested in getting to know the family."