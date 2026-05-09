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Nancy Guthrie missing case update: Shocking human remains found

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters that police believe they are getting closer to answers
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 09, 2026

Nancy Guthrie missing case update: Shocking human remains found
Nancy Guthrie missing case update: Shocking human remains found

Nearly 100 days after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home, investigators say they are still working hard to solve the case.

But new updates and findings have added both hope and confusion.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the investigation, recently told reporters that police believe they are getting closer to answers.

He described the progress as positive but did not share further details.

The case has faced heavy public attention in recent weeks, especially after reports of human bones being found near the area where Nancy lived.

Authorities later confirmed that the remains were human but said they were prehistoric and not connected to any crime, easing fears that it was linked to the disappearance.

TV icon Savannah’s mother was last seen on January 31 when she was dropped off at her home in Tucson.

Days later, her family reported her missing after she failed to appear at church and signs of struggle were found inside her home, including blood and a disabled security system.

Since then, no suspect has been publicly identified and the exact sequence of events remains unclear.

Investigators are still reviewing DNA evidence, video footage and thousands of tips sent by the public as they continue searching for answers in the ongoing case.

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