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Why ‘The Boys' season 5 may succeed where ‘Stranger Things' struggled

'The Boys' is expected to focus more on personal conflicts between its main characters
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 10, 2026

Why ‘The Boys&apos; season 5 may succeed where ‘Stranger Things&apos; struggled
Why ‘The Boys’ 5 may succeed where ‘Stranger Things’ struggled

The Boys is moving closer to its final season!

Many fans of the famous show are already hoping that the show avoids the same problems that frustrated some viewers during the ending of Stranger Things.

One major complaint about the science fiction-horror drama was that too much time was spent on side stories before finally focusing on the main battle near the end.

Now, some viewers are worried that The Boys could fall into the same pattern because the show has a large cast, many ongoing storylines and future spinoff projects which are connected to franchise.

However, showrunner Eric Kripke believes the slower moments are important.

He explained that the series has never only been about action scenes or superhero fights.

According to him, emotional moments, character growth and political themes have always been a big part of the story.

Unlike many superhero finales filled with giant CGI battles, The Boys is expected to focus more on personal conflicts between its main characters.

Fans are especially waiting to see the long teased showdown between Billy Butcher and Homelander.

Some viewers still worry the final season could spend too much time preparing future projects like Vought Rising instead of properly ending the main story.

But many believe the series still has enough time left to give fans a satisfying and emotional ending if it stays focused on its biggest characters and storylines.

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