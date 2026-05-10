Britney Spears reflects on 'never ending journey' after arrest, rehab

Britney Spears says she needs to 'learn how to be kind' to herself

Britney Spears is sharing some personal reflections after pleading guilty to reckless driving involving drugs or alcohol.

On Sunday, May 6, the Princess of Pop took to her Instagram to open up about life’s “never-ending journey” and the gratitude she feels for those she has met along the way. The post was accompanied by a picture of a baby Albino Ball Python, which was highly reminiscent of the amelanistic Burmese python she performed with at the 2001 VMAs.

“Went to the pet store with my kids and look what a beautiful baby snake this is,” wrote Spears, 44, in the caption, noting that "snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck.”

Inspired by the symbolism, Spears reflected that every experience and encounter she’s had has been a “blessing in disguise.”

“I’m so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey… all a blessing in disguise,” she wrote.

Noting that her journey is far from over, the Toxic hitmaker added, “I still have to learn how to be kind to myself and the way I speak to myself… It’s a never ending journey and sometimes I just stop, look up and say wow God I think that was you and smile on!!!!”

The reflection comes after Spears’ recent legal and personal troubles. Last month, she was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. She swiftly checked herself into rehab and, last week, she was able to plead guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving involving drugs or alcohol.

As she continues to bounce back from the setbacks, Spears has had the constant support of her two sons, 21-year-old Sean Preston and 19-year-old Jayden James.