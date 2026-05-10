Katie Price hides 'botched' procedures as she returns from Dubai

Katie has been flying back and forth to Dubai to see husband Lee since their whirlwind marriage began in February

Katie Price has landed back in her home country after previously stating that she did not feel safe there.

Despite her flight being cancelled due to strikes across the UAE, the former glamour model made it back to Gatwick Airport on Saturday amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The mum-of five looked stunning and chic in her airport outfit. One of her friends welcomed her and helped carry her luggage to an airport trolley.

Katie hid her 'botched' procedures, for which husband Lee has slammed a Dubai aesthetician for. The pair have refused to pay for their treatments, they underwent in recent months.

The claim from the aesthetician came after The Sun reported allegations that Lee used fake money to scam women.

Speaking to sister Sophie on a video call, Katie, 47, explained how missile launches and bombings in the UAE had delayed her flight home.

While the situation unfolded, Katie continued recording her weekly podcast, The Katie Price Show, via video call with her sister Sophie.

“I don’t know if you can hear but I can hear *thumping noise* going on. I’m supposed to be flying home tomorrow and we’ve had alerts all day and this evening we’re hearing a lot of activity going on,” she said in the new podcast episode.

“So, all flights have been cancelled,” confirmed Katie. In fact, the star even claims to feel safer there than back home in the UK.

“I go online and look at the news in England and it’s like, I’m so glad I’m here. Every single day I’m looking at the English news, there are now shootings, more crime, it’s weird.

"Although that is going on here, you can leave your bag anywhere, walk around and feel safe.”

Katie added: “In England, you’re scared to walk the streets”.

Katie has been flying back and forth to Dubai to see husband Lee since their whirlwind marriage began in February.