Sharon Osbourne drops bombshell about Queen, Freddie Mercury

Sharon Osbourne just casually dropped one of the most unexpected rock history stories ever – and it all started with a conversation about the new Michael Jackson biopic.

During a recent episode of The Osbournes podcast, Sharon and her son, Jack Osbourne, were discussing how movies like Michael and Bohemian Rhapsody reignite interest in legendary artists. But then Sharon veered into personal history… and revealed her family once managed Queen.

“We managed them for one month,” Sharon said, instantly stunning Jack.

“I had no idea,” he replied, before joking, “Let me guess, your dad f--ked it up?”

Turns out, not exactly.

Sharon explained that before Queen exploded globally, she was dating a man who bought clothes from a Kensington market where Freddie Mercury worked.

Through family connections, the band briefly ended up under her father Don Arden’s management – until one dinner party changed everything.

“We invited John Reid,” Sharon recalled, referring to John Reid, who later managed Queen. “Freddie met John, John met Freddie. Love at first sight.”

Then came the breakup line no manager wants to hear: “We love you, but we love each other more.”

Sharon also revisited her old criticism of Bohemian Rhapsody, calling it a “Hallmark rock movie” that was “squeaky clean.”

According to Sharon, the long-discussed biopic about her late husband Ozzy Osbourne will be much messier – and much more real.

“We’re not making it for kids,” she said. “It’s an adult movie for adults.”