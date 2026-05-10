Kylie Jenner makes rare remark about beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner just gave the internet another tiny – but very intentional – peek into her romance with Timothée Chalamet, and fans are absolutely eating it up.

The Kardashians star dropped a casual “get ready with me” TikTok on May 9, documenting a whirlwind private-jet trip to New York that was apparently all about date night.

“Get ready with me for date night in New York,” Kylie teased while doing her makeup mid-flight. “This trip was very last minute and I’m literally going for like, 24 hours.”

And yes, fans instantly connected the dots to Timothee.

Though the pair were recently spotted looking cozy courtside at the Knicks game on May 6, Kylie later clarified the clip was actually older content, cheekily writing, “Drafts” with a wink emoji.

Still, the mystery only made the internet more invested.

The beauty mogul leaned fully into the glam chaos, joking about squeezing in a spray tan and fresh hair appointment before hopping on the jet. After landing, her excitement only escalated.

“We’re in New York!” Kylie said from the backseat of a car. “For a day! I cannot believe that I did this. I’m so excited.”

Naturally, TikTok commenters treated the video like a cultural event. One fan perfectly summed up the collective mood: “We are closer to getting timothee in the tiktoks.”

Despite keeping interviews about their relationship pretty quiet, Kylie and Timothee have become masters of the subtle hard launch – whether it’s matching outfits at the Marty Supreme premiere or his heartfelt Critics Choice speech.

“I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years,” Timothée said. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you.”