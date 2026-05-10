Kim Kardashian spends Mother's Day in prison for very special reason

The SKIMS founder has been actively involved in criminal justice reform for years

Kim Kardashian spent Mother’s Day in prison for a very special reason.

The reality TV star teamed up with the REFORM Alliance and the Ladies of Hope Ministries to help 50 incarcerated women in Chowchilla, Central California, spend Mother’s Day with their children by covering travel costs.

“So many of these mothers have spent years away from their children and families, missing birthdays, holidays, and everyday moments most of us take for granted,” Kardashian said in a statement. “I’m honored to partner with REFORM and LOHM to help reconnect these families so they can hold their children, laugh together, and simply be a family again.”

Additionally, the SKIMS founder visited the facility’s hospice yard, where they “witnessed something incredibly moving.”

“Many of the women there have spent decades in prison and become family to one another, caring for women in hospice so no one has to die alone,” Kardashian shared on Instagram. “I’ve done this work for a long time, but the humanity, compassion, and love I saw there will stay with me forever.”

Indeed, Kardashian — an aspiring lawyer — has been actively involved in criminal justice reform, aiming to reduce mass incarceration and support individuals affected by the legal system.