Marvel’s Wolverine release plan confirmed for 2026 by Insomniac

Insomniac Games has finally put a date on one of its most awaited projects, confirming that Marvel’s Wolverine will arrive on PlayStation 5 on September 15, 2026.

The announcement came through social media, ending a long period where fans were left waiting with very little new information about the game’s progress.

This new Wolverine story will not follow existing comic plots.

Instead, it will show Logan in an original adventure that takes him across different places like Tokyo, the wild areas of Canada and the underground world of Madripoor.

The studio is also going for a much darker feel compared to its Spider Man games.

The focus is on raw, close combat fighting, with Wolverine’s claws, speed, and healing powers at the center of the action.

Early details suggest the gameplay will be intense and cinematic, with a heavy focus on brutal hand to hand battles rather than long ranged action.

The timing of the release also puts it ahead of several major games expected around the same period, which could help it stand out.

Players can already add it to their wishlist, while more gameplay reveals are expected before pre orders begin.

First revealed in 2021, the game is still one of PlayStation’s most talked about upcoming exclusives.