Misse Beqiri vows to keep daughter safe after Jake Hall's tragic death at 35

Spanish authorities claims he may have suffered a fatal head injury after crashing into a glass door

Misse Beqiri has shared an emotional tribute to her ex-partner Jake Hall, who tragically lost his life in a tragedy at the age of 35.

The Swedish model shares daughter River, eight, with the late TV personality, who shot to fame on the reality show TOWIE in 2015 and appeared in series 14 to 18.

Hall was reportedly found dead at the age of 35 at a holiday villa in Mallorca on Thursday, with Spanish authorities investigating claims he may have suffered a fatal head injury after crashing into a glass door.

In a heartbreaking update, Misse wrote: 'I never thought I would ever have to write this, and the pain of even putting these words down feels unbearable.

'There was no way you were ever supposed to go. My heart is shattered, and so is our daughter's.'

Misse continued: 'You lit up every room you walked into - your smile, your charm, your energy that filled the air. The way you loved music, how deeply you felt every sound, your creativity, your mind, your spirit.

'You were so deeply loved by so many people, and seeing the love everyone has for you is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once.

'Your constant mission to stop me from taking naps still makes me smile.

'I loved you from the very first moment I saw you, and there was never a chance you were going to let me go. Together we created the most beautiful girl, the one you loved more than anything in this world, beyond words.

'Your love for her was so strong it almost scared me, because I knew you would go to the ends of the earth for her.

'She adored you - her favourite person, her daddy. You will be missed. I promise to keep River safe, loved, and wrapped in the kind of love you gave so effortlessly. You are at peace now.

'As my brother used to say, "you gypos", I know you're laughing together now. You left behind your mini version, our River, and for that we are forever grateful. You will always live on through her, and you will forever be with us.'

On Friday, sources close to the ongoing probe said the worst injury Jake suffered was a chest wound caused by a shard of glass from the door he crashed into at the property in Santa Margalida in the north of the island early on Wednesday morning.