Kate Garraway moves wedding rings to right hand as bond with Liam Halligan grows

The duo were seen having best time together

It appears that Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway is returning to her normal, 'happy' life after caring for her late husband, Derek Draper.

In 2024, the veteran host, 59, lost her soulmate Derek Draper due to Covid-19.

She later formed a close bond with her broadcaster friend Liam Halligan, who she has known for two decades.

Ms Garraway appeared in high spirits as she joined the former GB News economics and business editor at the Herne Hill velodrome in South London to wave him off to take part in the Duchenne Dash, a bike ride to Paris.

Sources told Daily Mail that the duo were seen having best time together as they posed for a photograph together on Friday.

At one point Ms Garraway was also seen taking her own pictures of Mr Halligan. Sources also claim that they also spotted how she has now swapped both her wedding and engagement rings from her left hand to her right as she navigates moving on from Mr Draper.

Friends say that Ms Garraway, 59, initially took the rings off for a challenge when she was filming Celebrity Traitors last year and decided to put them on the same fingers on her other hand.

'Kate always wants Derek close by,' said the pal. 'She thought about putting the rings on a necklace and when she was on The Traitors and had to remove them, although it was a wrench, she decided that was the time to take them from her wedding hand for good.'

The Daily Mail first revealed that Ms Garraway and Mr Halligan – a father-of-three – had grown close after they spent the weekend in his home town of Saffron Walden in Essex four weeks ago.

Award-winning journalist and single father Liam, 56, is separated from his partner, journalist Lucy Ward. They have a son and two daughters, Maeve and Ailis, who play with him in his band.