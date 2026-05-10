Phoebe Bridgers teases Matty Healy, Jack Antonoff collab on new album

Phoebe Bridgers surprised fans with a major clue into her comeback album as she shared a picture from the studio.

The 31-year-old musician was spotted working with Matty Healy, Jack Antonoff, and Christian Lee Hutson, in a new picture from the studio.

The snap sparked a curious reaction on social media as fans got excited about a potential collaboration between the musicians.

The Garden Song hitmaker previously played a surprise show where she played her new songs for the first time, and attendees revealed that she is experimenting with new techniques on this album, and it seems she is experimenting with features as well.

Reacting to The 1975 frontman and the Bleachers star joining Bridgers on the album, fans flocked to the comments and wrote, "KFLDNDLSKFLSM WE ARE SO BACKKK," and "lets go new album," wrote another.

"God is real and He is sending me signals…," chimed in a third.

Meanwhile Taylor Swift fans surfaced in the comments to criticise Bridgers and Antonoff, who are Swift's friends, for working with Healy, who is famously her ex.

One such fan wrote, "jack doesnt know loyalty huh," and "JACK STAY THE FUCK AWAY FROM HER."

However, others maintained that they are adults and doing their jobs.