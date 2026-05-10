Ariana Grande answers major fan question about new album 'petal'

Ariana Grande sparked excitement for her new album once again, as she answered a burning questions fans had since the announcement.

The 32-year-old pop superstar was seen in New York City where she was attending her brother Frankie Grande's Titanique show.

As fans spotted the Side to Side hitmaker, they gushed about their excitement over the new album and asked if her album, petal, would be similar to her earlier record, Positions.

Grande replied, “no, but I love her!”

The video quickly went viral all over social media, with fans both glad and sad about the new album being different from positions.

One X user wrote, "we can only hope it’s better," and another added, "its so sad that most fans dont appreciate positions."

While a third added, "i love that she make sure to say always how she loves positions."

Sharing their expectations, another chimed in, "this album has to be the 90s diva anthems/ballads we’ve been waiting for."

The first single from the upcoming album, Hate That I Made You Love Me, will be released on May 29.