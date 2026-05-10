Katy Perry gears up to take over world cup stage after Lifetimes tour

Katy Perry excites fans with bombshell news after wrapping up tour

Katy Perry revealed a big news for fans which excited them beyond measure, after wrapping up her Lifetimes Tour in recent months.

The 41-year-old pop superstar is announced as the headliner at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony before the 48-nation tournament starts.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker will take the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12, before the match between the US and Paraguay teams.

Perry joined a lineup of other musicians including Future, Lisa and Tyla, singer Anitta, singer/rapper Rema and DJ Sanjoy.

For the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa, Tyla will join Alejandro Fernández, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Belinda and J Balvin, and the groups Los Ángeles Azules and Maná, at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium on June 11.

As for the Canadian tournament opener, before Canada plays against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto’s BMO Field, artists including Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, William Prince, Elyanna and Vegedream, and DJ Sanjoy will take the stage.

The entertainment segments for the world cup will begin 90 minutes before the game.

Perry's FIFA stint comes after she wrapped up the Lifetimes tour in December, 2025.