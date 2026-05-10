Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce send fans wild with 'wedding' appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gear up for wedding after series of London date nights

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended a wedding at a time when the whole world is anticipating seeing them take the vows.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and her fiance, also 36, flew over to Greece to attend a wedding after a series of outings in London during the week.

According to fan-posted pictures on social media, the Opalite hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended the wedding of one of his teammates.

Swift and Kelce's wedding appearance took over the internet, as Swifties flocked to gush over the wedding guest look before the Grammy winner's bridal look.

"Taylor looks stunning!!" one X user wrote over a grainy picture of the Eras Tour performer.

"If I’m not mistaken, one of Travis’s teammates is getting married in Greece," another Swiftie added, with one clarifying that the wedding was George Karlaftis.'

"OMG TAYLOR IS IN THE BALKANSSSS," chimed in a third, and another added, "MOTHER is serving on Mother’s Day!."

One fan from Greece commented, "it is everywhere in Greek news !! They say she was so friendly and dancing with all the guests, there was a lot of security and guests couldn’t record."

While Swift and Kelce are enjoying their friends' wedding, Swifties are elated for their big day which is rumoured to take place on July 3.