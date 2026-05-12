Seven killed, over 18 injured in Lakki Marwat blast

People gather at the site of the blast near Naurang police station in Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, May 12, 2026. — Reporter

Blast occurred near rickshaw in busy marketplace.

Two traffic police personnel martyred in explosion.

Emergency imposed at Sarai Naurang Hospital immediately.

LAKKI MARWAT: At least seven people were killed and more than 18 others injured in an explosion near Naurang police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday, police and hospital authorities said.

According to police, the blast occurred near a rickshaw in Naurang Bazaar in the Sarai Naurang area.

Hospital administration said the bodies of seven victims killed in the explosion were shifted to Naurang Hospital.

Officials added that two traffic police personnel were also among those martyred in the blast.

According to hospital authorities, the injured brought to the hospital included women and children.

Following the incident, an emergency was imposed at Sarai Naurang Hospital, the hospital administration confirmed.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Nazir Khan said a vehicle was used in the blast and more than one maund of explosive material had been planted in it.

He said terrorists had started targeting innocent people, adding that investigations were underway to determine whether the explosion was a suicide attack or remotely controlled.

Separately, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi sought a report on the incident from the Inspector General of Police.

The chief minister termed the incident deeply tragic and said the provincial government would provide every possible support.

Pakistan has seen a sharp increase in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban grabbed power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its soil from being used by terrorist organisations to carry out attacks inside its territory.

However, the Afghan Taliban regime refused to act against terror groups involved in countless attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in February this year, months after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in October 2025, following clashes triggered by unprovoked gunfire by the Afghan Taliban regime at multiple border points.

Despite many rounds of talks, both countries have so far failed to reach an agreement due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits operating from its soil.