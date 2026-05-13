Demi Moore opens up about harsh AI reality taking over Hollywood

Demi Moore just gave Hollywood’s AI debate a reality check – and no, she does not think robots are stealing Oscars anytime soon.

Speaking at the opening press conference for the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, the The Substance actress tackled the increasingly uncomfortable question hanging over the entertainment industry: what exactly happens when artificial intelligence starts making art too?

“‘AI is here, and so to fight it is to, in a sense, to fight something that is a battle that we will lose,’” Moore admitted.

Instead of resisting it completely, she suggested Hollywood should figure out how to coexist with the technology rather than pretending it’ll disappear overnight.

Still, she made one thing very clear: machines are not replacing human creativity anytime soon.

“‘There really isn’t anything to fear, because what it can never replace is what true art comes from,’” Moore explained. “‘It comes from the soul. It comes from the spirit.’”

Honestly, somewhere an AI chatbot just got deeply offended.

The conversation became even more heated when screenwriter Paul Laverty jumped in, warning against letting “tech bro billionaires” control how AI shapes society, entertainment and worker’s futures.

Meanwhile, Cannes continues rolling out its usual mix of glamour, cinema and existential industry panic.

The 2026 festival lineup includes the directorial debut of John Travolta with Propeller One-Way Night Coach, while Moore is preparing for the release of her next movie, I love Boosters.

So yes, AI may be coming for Hollywood – but according to Demi Moore, it still cannot fake soul.