Taylor Swift celebrates pal Lena Dunham's big day amid wedding buzz

Taylor Swift steps out for Lena Dunham's celebration in bridal mode

Taylor Swift became a part of her close friend Lena Dunham's birthday celebration amid the buzz about her soon-to-be wedding.

The 36-year-old pop superstar attended the event in a New York City with her pal Ashley Avignone by her side.

The Opalite hitmaker appeared to be wearing a bridal forward ensemble in white, with her hair up in a ponytail and a massive crowd of fans surrounded the two women as they entered and exited the venue.

According to fans present at the venue, Swiftie stuck her head out from the car and greeted the fans briefly, before driving away.

Reacting to the videos of the Grammy winner walking through the camera flashes and fans' cheers, social media users wrote, "Oh taylormania is back."

Another added, "that slow walk oh she knows she is that girl," and "If I was in the crowd I would have screamed my lungs out. Love you mother," chimed in another.

"Royalty," one Swiftie added.

The outing comes before Swift is rumoured to be tying the knot with Travis Kelce in New York City on July 3.