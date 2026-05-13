Pete Davidson gets real at Webby Awards as he drops a dark joke

Pete Davidson picked up a major honour at the 30th Annual Webby Awards – but in classic Pete fashion, he turned the emotional moment into a therapy session disguised as a punchline.

The former Saturday Night Live star was awarded the Special Achievement Award on Monday night in New York for his impact on comedy and internet culture.

And standing by his side? None other than longtime friend Machine Gun Kelly, who introduced him onstage at Ciprani Wall Street.

But instead of giving some polished Hollywood thank-you speech, Pete went full Pete.

Following the Webby’s tradition of keeping speeches short, the comedian stepped up to the mic and simply said: “Thanks, I’m still dead inside.”

Naturally, the audience laughed. Probably nervously.

The moment arrives as Pete has once again found himself stuck in the internet’s favourite genre: public speculation.

Rumours have recently swirled about possible relationship struggles with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt following the couple welcoming their first child together.

According to a source quoted by People magazine, “There are issues, but they’re trying to figure things out together.”

Meanwhile, Pete’s recent appearance on Netflix’s Roast of Kevin Hart also stirred backlash over controversial jokes involving Kanye West and Charlie Kirk.

And because Pete Davidson’s life apparently never slows down, fans also noticed he recently got fresh ink after previously spending a reported $200,000 removing old tattoos.

At this point, Pete’s entire brand is basically chaos with excellent comedic timing.