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Chris Brown fires back after Zara Larsson calls him an 'abuser'

The R&B star reacts to negative reviews of his latest album, 'Brown,' released last week
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 13, 2026

Chris Brown fires back after Zara Larsson calls him an &apos;abuser&apos;
Zara Larsson previously revealed she has Chris Brown 'blocked' on Spotify

Chris Brown is throwing some shade back at Zara Larsson.

Amid negative reviews of his new album, Brown, the R&B star took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 12, to dismiss the haters, firing some strays at Larsson as well.

“At the end of the day, I don’t give a f**k when these n****s is talking about; I know exactly who my fans are and I know exactly who’s hearing this album,” said Brown, 37. “If you’re not my fan, I don’t want you to listen to my sh*t. Go listen to motherf*****g Zara Larsson or something.”

Brown’s comments come after the pop star declared in a February interview with Cosmopolitan that she doesn’t listen to Brown’s music, calling him an “abuser.”

“There’s so many artists I have blocked on Spotify, and all of them are, like, abusers,” Larsson, 28 said during the “Cheap Shots” segment. “You certainly wouldn’t find a Chris Brown song. Bye!” the Lush Life hitmaker added.

Brown’s troubling history dates back to his 2009 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna, followed by years of legal troubles. Last year, he was arrested again over a 2023 assault incident in London.

Brown came out with his 12th studio album in May this year. “Team Breezy. I know people want me to get on here and say some sad sh*t,” Brown said about the recent Pitchfork review that gave the album a score of 1.3 out of 10.

“BUT F**K THAT,” he continued. “We kickin’ their a**, goddamnit. We ain’t lettin’ up. Imma keep my leg on their necks and we ain’t stooping. You hear me? We’re doing this motherfucker: tour, more sh*t to come — I’m not gonna tell you what’s more to come, but it’s coming,” he promised. 

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