Chris Brown fires back after Zara Larsson calls him an 'abuser'

Zara Larsson previously revealed she has Chris Brown 'blocked' on Spotify

Chris Brown is throwing some shade back at Zara Larsson.

Amid negative reviews of his new album, Brown, the R&B star took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 12, to dismiss the haters, firing some strays at Larsson as well.

“At the end of the day, I don’t give a f**k when these n****s is talking about; I know exactly who my fans are and I know exactly who’s hearing this album,” said Brown, 37. “If you’re not my fan, I don’t want you to listen to my sh*t. Go listen to motherf*****g Zara Larsson or something.”

Brown’s comments come after the pop star declared in a February interview with Cosmopolitan that she doesn’t listen to Brown’s music, calling him an “abuser.”

“There’s so many artists I have blocked on Spotify, and all of them are, like, abusers,” Larsson, 28 said during the “Cheap Shots” segment. “You certainly wouldn’t find a Chris Brown song. Bye!” the Lush Life hitmaker added.

Brown’s troubling history dates back to his 2009 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna, followed by years of legal troubles. Last year, he was arrested again over a 2023 assault incident in London.

Brown came out with his 12th studio album in May this year. “Team Breezy. I know people want me to get on here and say some sad sh*t,” Brown said about the recent Pitchfork review that gave the album a score of 1.3 out of 10.

“BUT F**K THAT,” he continued. “We kickin’ their a**, goddamnit. We ain’t lettin’ up. Imma keep my leg on their necks and we ain’t stooping. You hear me? We’re doing this motherfucker: tour, more sh*t to come — I’m not gonna tell you what’s more to come, but it’s coming,” he promised.